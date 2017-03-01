Graduate students impress Blo-No at ISU's first 3MT
Ten Illinois State University graduate students represented their respected colleges and university to the Bloomington-Normal community members as they presented their research at ISU's first ever Three Minute Thesis Competition . ISU students presented a wide range of topics from measuring the longitudinal communication growth of learners who are deaf and blind, presented by special education major Kristi Probst, to balancing history through costume design, presented by theater major Anna Hill.
