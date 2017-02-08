Governor applauds Heartland for K-12 partnerships
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner gives former Normal Community West High School student Kirsten Peterson a high-five as Heartland Community College President Rob Widmer, left, and Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel look on Wednesday after a press conference at the Normal Readiness Room. Peterson was able to take advantage of the College Now program, designed to help students reduce their college debt and graduate early.
