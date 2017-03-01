Federal Legislation could make Route 66 a National Historic Trail
The bills come from U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood . They could also help create a Route 66 100th anniversary committee, which is 10 years away.
Read more at The Daily Vidette.
