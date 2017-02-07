EXCHANGE: New Boys & Girls Clubs CEO ...

EXCHANGE: New Boys & Girls Clubs CEO pursuing longtime goal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 photo, Tony Morstatter, right, the new CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bloomington-Normal, smiles as kindergarten through grade five unit director Shanda Butcher, left, engaged students in the after school Power Hour in Bloomington, Ill. Morstatter was named CEO on Dec. 29 and began his third week on the job Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) 7 hr Phart Sparklingly 8
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) 8 hr Phart Comically 14
News Sparkling reindeer-dung jewelry sells at Ill. zoo (Nov '09) 8 hr Phart Shoppingly 3
News Reindeer dung ornaments, jewelry net Ill. zoo $20K (Dec '09) 8 hr Phart Seasonally 6
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan 13 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan '17 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC