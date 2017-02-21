Business Week prepares students for f...

Business Week prepares students for future

Illinois State University's Business Week is set to kick off on Monday, preparing for a week-long series where students can attend and engage with authentic professional development opportunities. "Business Week is a great addition to the business program that every student regardless of your major should attend," senior accounting major Alec Witner said.

