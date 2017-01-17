RSO to know: Student Government Association
Illinois State University's Student Government Association allows students of all different backgrounds to get involved on campus to ensure great experiences for the entire ISU population. Members of this organization are involved with multiple projects and activities throughout the ISU community as well as the Bloomington-Normal community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Jan 13
|Objective observer
|4
|Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|1
|61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets
|Jan 6
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC