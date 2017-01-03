Peoria man charged in kidnappings now...

Peoria man charged in kidnappings now faces murder charges

A Peoria man accused of kidnapping two people from their home now faces murder charges stemming from the death of one of his alleged victims. The Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. faces five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping and other felony counts.

