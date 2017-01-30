OOPS! closing for a fresh start

A local small business owner is shutting down her shop and making a move to a hopefully better future business wise. Minda Woith is the owner of Outstanding Organic Product Specialties - better known as OOPS! Woith and her late husband Gary Woith started their company 24 years ago and have had their location at 1520 E. College Ave. for 10 years.

