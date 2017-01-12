Jane Lynch to receive honorary degree from Illinois State
In this Jan. 2, 2017 file photo, Jane Lynch arrives at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress will receive an honorary doctoral degree from Illinois State University next month.
