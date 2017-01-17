IDOT railroads speed toward completion

Normal is gearing up for high-speed railroads to transport passengers to Chicago at up to 110 mph, cutting travel time "The purpose of the work is to facilitate high-speed rail service between St. Louis and Chicago, with a stop in Normal," Director of Communications for the Town of Normal Dan Irvin said. The project's goal is to increase the speed of the trains to 110 mph and help reduce travel time by an hour.

