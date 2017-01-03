Former Mitsubishi plant now owned by ...

Former Mitsubishi plant now owned by Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive has completed the purchase of the former Mitsubishi plant in the central Illinois city of Normal, where it plans to manufacture electric vehicles. The Pantagraph in Bloomington reports Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said Thursday in a statement the company "couldn't be more excited" in purchasing the plant.

