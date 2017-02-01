Flick Fact 1/29/17

Flick Fact 1/29/17

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Liberty Tribune

Question: While racism obviously still exists, it used to be a simple way of life. As an example, in the mid-1920s, Richard J. "Dick" Tate was such a star running at Bloomington High School, he went on to star at Illinois State Normal University in both football and baseball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16) Jan 13 Objective observer 4
News Occupy BloNo Moves to New Location (Nov '11) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Snap Me jenzie866 (Nov '14) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 2
News Police: Man Walking Dog Likely Saved Drunk Teen... (Feb '12) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 4
News Man arrested in lottery winner kidnapping Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 1
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets Jan 6 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC