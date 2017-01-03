Decatur police make 20 DUI arrests du...

Decatur police make 20 DUI arrests during holiday "Drive Sober" campaign

The Decatur Police Department says 20 DUI arrests were made during the holiday "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. Decatur police say the campaign was held from December 16 through January 1. Of the 20 arrests made, seven were made by DPD officers working in IDOT-funded DUI hire back patrols.

