3-car crash results in fatality

A three-car collision between a commercial vehicle, minivan and small truck around 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road resulted in the death of the small truck driver. Wayne L. Miller, 80, of El Paso, was pronounced deceased at 10:01 a.m. by representatives from the McLean County Coroner's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.