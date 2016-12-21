UPDATE 3-Rivian bids on shuttered Mitsubishi plant in Illinois
Michigan-based Rivian Automotive is negotiating to buy the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois, and plans to reopen it in about five years, city and state officials said Thursday. The seven-year-old company, which has facilities in suburban Detroit and San Francisco, plans to invest up to $175 million in the Normal plant by 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce.
