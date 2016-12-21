Top 10 stories on ISU campus in 2016
The result of the Nov. 8 Presidential Election sent shock waves across the globe. People took to the streets in many cities and campuses across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|Colorado Class Ac...
|36
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC