Teacher shortages reflect turmoil in education
The teacher shortages popping up around the country, especially in poor rural as well as troubled urban districts, probably reflect the consequences of turmoil that has beset education since the scathing 'A Nation at Risk' report in 1983 that declared American public schools were failing. A recent survey by the Illinois association of regional education superintendents found that 60 percent of reporting school districts had staffing difficulties this past year and 16 percent had to cancel classes due to shortages of qualified teachers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|In Bloomington yesterday some big Black man bea... (Sep '15)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC