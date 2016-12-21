Startup Rivian in talks to buy former Mitsubishi plant
It's been quite a few years since we last heard about startup automaker Rivian but the company is now making headlines again, this time with news that it's in talks to buy the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. A statement issued by the Illinois Department of Commerce outlines Rivian's plans to reopen the plant in about five years and states that the company is developing a "portfolio of vehicles" as well as services to "advance the shift to sustainable mobility."
