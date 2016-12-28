Sprague's Super Service station to reopen in April
The historic Sprague's Super Service station in Normal, Illinois, likely will reopen as a Route 66 visitors center by April after the city spent many thousands of dollars to improve the property. According to the Bloomington Pantagraph , the city will have spent about $600,000 on the project - including purchasing the property itself - by spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets
|22 hr
|Woopwoop
|1
|Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13)
|Dec 30
|Texas
|37
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Normal Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC