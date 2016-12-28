Sprague's Super Service station to re...

Sprague's Super Service station to reopen in April

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Route 66 News

The historic Sprague's Super Service station in Normal, Illinois, likely will reopen as a Route 66 visitors center by April after the city spent many thousands of dollars to improve the property. According to the Bloomington Pantagraph , the city will have spent about $600,000 on the project - including purchasing the property itself - by spring.

