Slovenia says no bidders for tights maker Polzela

Dec 9 Slovenia's state-owned privatisation coordinator said on Friday it had not received any expressions of interest from investors in the sale of ladies' tights maker Polzela, which it put on the block in October. Slovenian Sovereign Holding said it would once again contact potential investors to see whether they were interested in buying at least parts of the loss-making company, which employs about 220 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.