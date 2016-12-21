Slovenia says no bidders for tights maker Polzela
Dec 9 Slovenia's state-owned privatisation coordinator said on Friday it had not received any expressions of interest from investors in the sale of ladies' tights maker Polzela, which it put on the block in October. Slovenian Sovereign Holding said it would once again contact potential investors to see whether they were interested in buying at least parts of the loss-making company, which employs about 220 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|In Bloomington yesterday some big Black man bea... (Sep '15)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC