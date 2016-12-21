Shuttered Illinois plant to be reopened by Rivian Automotive: mayor
The former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois that was shut about a half year ago has been purchased by startup Rivian Automotive, which plans to reopen the factory in five years, the Normal mayor said on Friday. CLEVELAND Lawmakers in Ohio approved a bill on Friday that opens the way for licensed gun owners to carry concealed weapons on college campuses, less than two weeks after a man injured 11 in a stabbing attack at Ohio State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Normal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14)
|Dec 20
|Musikologist
|7
|Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Gerald Maragos
|Dec 19
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|pitbulls (Jan '14)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|4
|In Bloomington yesterday some big Black man bea... (Sep '15)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|State Farm Workers Unite - National Union Comin... (Apr '16)
|Dec 14
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Normal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC