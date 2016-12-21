Shuttered Illinois plant to be reopened by Rivian Automotive: mayor

The former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois that was shut about a half year ago has been purchased by startup Rivian Automotive, which plans to reopen the factory in five years, the Normal mayor said on Friday. CLEVELAND Lawmakers in Ohio approved a bill on Friday that opens the way for licensed gun owners to carry concealed weapons on college campuses, less than two weeks after a man injured 11 in a stabbing attack at Ohio State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.