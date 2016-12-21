Police: Lottery win may have prompted...

Police: Lottery win may have prompted kidnapping, death

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Authorities say a man accused of kidnapping two people from their central Illinois home, including one who died, may have targeted them because they had won the lottery. The Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. of Peoria is charged with kidnapping 41-year-old Maunds Bryant and his stepfather from their home in Normal on Dec. 22. Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele said Friday that after abducting the men Smith demanded a ransom from Bryant's mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) 7 hr Texas 37
Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14) Dec 20 Musikologist 7
Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15) Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Gerald Maragos Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
pitbulls (Jan '14) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Trump returns to Illinois and gets a friendlier... (Mar '16) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 4
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov 30 Musikologist 20
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,484

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC