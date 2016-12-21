Police: Lottery win may have prompted kidnapping, death

Authorities say a man accused of kidnapping two people from their central Illinois home, including one who died, may have targeted them because they had won the lottery. The Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. of Peoria is charged with kidnapping 41-year-old Maunds Bryant and his stepfather from their home in Normal on Dec. 22. Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele said Friday that after abducting the men Smith demanded a ransom from Bryant's mother.

