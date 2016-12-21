No forced layoffs in Germany by 2021 if Linde, Praxair merge-union

Dec 9 Labour unions have secured guarantees for a planned merger of Linde and U.S. rival Praxair, saying on Friday there would be no forced layoffs at Linde in Germany until Dec. 31, 2021 in case of a tie-up. It was also agreed that Linde's facilities in the German city of Dresden would not be closed if a merger goes ahead, unions IG BCE said in a statement on Friday.

