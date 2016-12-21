Kirby-Danko Engagement
Amanda Kirby and Joshua Danko, both of Morton, will be married December 10, 2016 at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal. Parents of the couple are Ron and Holly Kirby of Washington and Greg and Linda Danko of Streator.
