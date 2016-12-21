Jim Nowlan: Teacher shortages reflect...

Jim Nowlan: Teacher shortages reflect turmoil in education

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The teacher shortages popping up around the country, especially in poor rural as well as troubled urban districts, probably reflect the consequences of turmoil that have beset education since the scathing "A Nation at Risk" report in 1983 that declared American public schools were failing. A recent survey by the Illinois association of regional education superintendents found 60 percent of reporting school districts had staffing difficulties this past year, and 16 percent had to cancel classes because of shortages of qualified teachers.

