HCC accepting nominating petitions for 2017 elections

Individuals interested in seeking a position on the Heartland Community College District 540 Board of Trustees in the April 4, 2017 election may pick up required materials from the Heartland Community College executive office, located in suite 2000 of the Community Commons Building on the Normal campus, 1500 W. Raab Rd. Petitions must be returned ... (more)

