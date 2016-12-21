EXCHANGE: Augmented reality in app fo...

EXCHANGE: Augmented reality in app for visually impaired

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Hawk Eye

Illinois State University senior Ahmad Mshaiel makes his way through a set of obstacles placed to test an augmented reality app in Normal, Ill. Mshaiel was one of several sight-impaired volunteers testing the app designed by Float Learning based in Morton, Ill., that detects obstacles then alerts the user using audio and haptic signals.

