EXCHANGE: Augmented reality in app for visually impaired
Illinois State University senior Ahmad Mshaiel makes his way through a set of obstacles placed to test an augmented reality app in Normal, Ill. Mshaiel was one of several sight-impaired volunteers testing the app designed by Float Learning based in Morton, Ill., that detects obstacles then alerts the user using audio and haptic signals.
