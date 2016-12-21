DAPL decision shows activism matters

Construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline was stopped Saturday when the United States Department of the Army announced that it would not allow the pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. For those who have not been following this issue, the proposed project is a 1,172-mile, 30-inch diameter pipeline that would transport oil from North Dakota to Patoka, Ill., a town that's just under three hours driving distance from Normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.