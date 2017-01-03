Connect Transit staves off January shutdown, but future still cloudy
Nearly two-thirds of Connect Transit's annual operating expenses are covered through the state, but Connect Transit has yet to receive a payment that carries past the first quarter of 2017. With a much-needed cash infusion from the state on its balance sheet, Connect Transit officials said the mass transit provider will continue operations into the new year, though the potential of a shutdown looms.
