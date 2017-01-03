Connect Transit staves off January sh...

Connect Transit staves off January shutdown, but future still cloudy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Legal Record

Nearly two-thirds of Connect Transit's annual operating expenses are covered through the state, but Connect Transit has yet to receive a payment that carries past the first quarter of 2017. With a much-needed cash infusion from the state on its balance sheet, Connect Transit officials said the mass transit provider will continue operations into the new year, though the potential of a shutdown looms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Normal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
61% Off Ovation 10 Cinemas Tickets 3 hr Woopwoop 1
Are you a State Farm Employee affected by closu... (Aug '13) Dec 30 Texas 37
Bloomington Music Thread (Feb '14) Dec 20 Musikologist 7
Slipknot and Hatebreed Bring Mind Food to Bloom... (Apr '15) Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
Gerald Maragos Dec 19 The Anti-Flower C... 2
pitbulls (Jan '14) Dec 14 The Anti-Flower C... 3
Normal Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
See all Normal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Normal Forum Now

Normal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Normal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Normal, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,725

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC