Company in talks to buy, reopen Mitsubishi plant in Normal

Vehicles could start rolling off the line at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal if a Michigan automotive company has its way. The Pantagraph reports that that a release from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says Rivian Automotive is in talks to purchase the 2.4 million-square-foot plant so that it can manufacture there and employ as many as 1,000 people.

