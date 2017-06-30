World's largest warship docks in Israel's Haifa port
The USS George H.W. Bush, docked outside Israel's Haifa port Saturday, the first such visit in 17 years. The Nimitz-class aircraft supercarrier left its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia on January 21 and has been in the region since February as a base for airstrikes against the Islamic State group.
