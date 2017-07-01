Walmart blimp spotted flying over Hampton Roads
If you were in the Hampton Roads Saturday, you may have spotted a massive Walmart blimp flying over the area. The blimp is currently in the skies over Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton.
