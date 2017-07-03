Suspect dead, officer shot in officer-involved shooting in Norfolk
According to the Norfolk Police Department, the incident happened in the 9600 block of 14th Bay Street around 11 p.m. Around 11 o'clock at night someone on 14th Bay Street called police about a man acting abnormally. Initially, police report he either told people he had a gun or showed it to them.
