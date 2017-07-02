Spirit of Norfolk hosts cruise with d...

Spirit of Norfolk hosts cruise with drag show

21 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Spirit of Norfolk is presenting a cruise series that promises to be very different from their signature dining cruise. The Drag the Night Away Moonlight Cruise series features local drag performer Victoria Foster and her "Sea Queens" in a midnight show and 30 minute dance party.

