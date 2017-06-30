Police fatally shoot suspect after he shoots officer
Police in Virginia fatally shot a man after he shot and wounded an officer, authorities said Monday. The shootings happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon, Norfolk Police said in a statement.
