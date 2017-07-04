New historical marker will highlight deadly airship crash in Norfolk
One of those new markers will be placed in Norfolk to highlight the deadliest crash in the United States involving a hydrogen Army airship. The marker "Airship Roma Disaster" will recall the story of the crash and explosion of the U.S. Army dirigible on February 21, 1922.
