New historical marker will highlight deadly airship crash in Norfolk

One of those new markers will be placed in Norfolk to highlight the deadliest crash in the United States involving a hydrogen Army airship. The marker "Airship Roma Disaster" will recall the story of the crash and explosion of the U.S. Army dirigible on February 21, 1922.

