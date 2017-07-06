Job openings at Norfolk's Waterside D...

Job openings at Norfolk's Waterside District Chipotle

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

It takes a special type of person to perfect the art of preparing one of Chipotle's famous burrito bowls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Yeah 1,555,250
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 5 hr Martin garey 24
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 6 hr Emily 859
2017 Sign Language Classes starting in Hampton 13 hr ASLPRO57 1
2017 13 hr ASLPRO57 1
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 21 hr Sheriff Taylor 106
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Too Funny 63,904
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,995 • Total comments across all topics: 282,303,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC