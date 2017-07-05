Historic flagship yacht docks at Norfolk's Waterside Marina
In celebration of the opening of Norfolk's Waterside District, Waterway Guide Media will dock its classic 60-foot flagship yacht ADONIA at Waterside Marina beginning June 29, 2017. ADONIA will be docked at Waterside Marina for 10 days.
