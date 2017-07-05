Historic flagship yacht docks at Norf...

Historic flagship yacht docks at Norfolk's Waterside Marina

In celebration of the opening of Norfolk's Waterside District, Waterway Guide Media will dock its classic 60-foot flagship yacht ADONIA at Waterside Marina beginning June 29, 2017. ADONIA will be docked at Waterside Marina for 10 days.

