First Warning Traffic - Wet roads causing trouble for the...

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 6, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall and ending near Jefferson Avenue . The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 11 p.m. Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 6-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall July 5-6, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|1,554,909
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|858
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Sheriff Taylor
|106
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|97
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|28
