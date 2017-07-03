First Warning Traffic - Monday road c...

First Warning Traffic - Monday road closures and bridge openings

11 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic from Friday night, June 30, to early Monday morning, July 3, and during the same hours Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.

