Every alternate route you can use to get to the Norfolk Premium Outletsa Read Story Arrianee LeBeau
The 4th of July holiday weekend brought out plenty of people enjoying sales at the Norfolk Premium Outlets. All that activity, combined with people headed to area beaches brought more traffic along Interstate 64 and Northampton Blvd. 13News Now headed out to the outlets driving different routes to help people avoid traffic confusion and get in and out of the shopping center without a hitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,553,716
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Donald D
|63,899
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|26
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|279
|Sign Language Classes
|Tue
|ASLPRO57
|1
|Waterman? (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Generations of Wa...
|64
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|23
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|Jun 27
|Aimee Hagen
|105
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC