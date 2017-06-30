Diamond Resorts Spends Fourth of July...

Diamond Resorts Spends Fourth of July Holiday with Guests on Spirit of Norfolk Cruise

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

More than 75 Diamond Resorts invited guests received VIP treatment on the luxury yacht, with access to a private seating area, where they could relax and take in the sunset views. Guests also enjoyed a prime rib buffet, premium bar selections, and a special shout-out from the ship's DJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norfolk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min My New Alias RULES 1,555,035
News Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11) 1 hr Martin garey 24
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 2 hr Emily 859
2017 Sign Language Classes starting in Hampton 8 hr ASLPRO57 1
2017 8 hr ASLPRO57 1
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 16 hr Sheriff Taylor 106
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Too Funny 63,904
See all Norfolk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norfolk Forum Now

Norfolk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norfolk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Sudan
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Norfolk, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC