Bond hearing scheduled for man charged in Norfolk McDonald's shooting
A man accused of shooting another man inside a Norfolk McDonald's on June 28 is scheduled to appear in a Norfolk City courtroom Thursday morning. Stephan Hayes was arrested on June 28th after police say he shot another man inside of the McDonald's on Princess Anne Road near Park Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,554,933
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Jim Bob Washington
|858
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|Sheriff Taylor
|106
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|I Remember York County when...... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|97
|? Moving to Hampton, VA? (Aug '06)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|280
|Virginia Moped and Motorcycle Laws (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Jim Bob Washington
|28
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC