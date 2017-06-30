Why Did Megan Lowder Leave 'Big Brother 19'?
Big Brother 19 is definitely off a rocky start as, before the live feeds even started, two HGs were gone. Cameron was evicted on the first night, but in a rare chain of events, another HG, Megan Lowder, left the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BuddyTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,552,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|43 min
|Ms Sassy
|63,869
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Wayne
|45
|Stolen computer e-mails picture to owner (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Martin garey
|21
|Male Rottweiler Looking for Female
|Fri
|Dr Jim
|2
|Are there any cheap Lo Mein or asian noodle, re...
|Thu
|Sumdum ho
|2
|Former Employee Speaks Out Against Space Proper... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|lilredd73
|105
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC