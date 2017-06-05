What the Health? What You Don't Know About Big Pharma & the Standard American Diet Can Kill You

The documentary, "What the Health" is a documentary that is likely to change your perspective on almost every aspect of the American food industry. Tench Phillips, co-owner of the NARO Cinema in Norfolk, VA, where I saw the documentary recently, notes in his VEER magazine article that Cowpocalypse filmmakers, "Kip Anderson and Keegan Kuhn, have just completed their new film, What The Health .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.