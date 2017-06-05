What the Health? What You Don't Know About Big Pharma & the Standard American Diet Can Kill You
The documentary, "What the Health" is a documentary that is likely to change your perspective on almost every aspect of the American food industry. Tench Phillips, co-owner of the NARO Cinema in Norfolk, VA, where I saw the documentary recently, notes in his VEER magazine article that Cowpocalypse filmmakers, "Kip Anderson and Keegan Kuhn, have just completed their new film, What The Health .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
Norfolk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,540,439
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Sheilah
|20
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|kteka001
|129
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Arnie for Prez
|63,707
|Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13)
|10 hr
|badsanta356
|103
|Pit Bulls are so sweet
|Mon
|Retardo Macaroni
|1
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norfolk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC