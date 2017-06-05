We've got the beat, and get to see ho...

We've got the beat, and get to see how it's done, on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - We get a glimpse of how music is produced and what local prospective music producers can learn from an upcoming "Beat Clinic." Norfolk Public Library and Music Theory Studios present the MTS Beat Clinic and Contest featuring Grammy winning producers Nottz Raw and Bink, both local to Norfolk.

