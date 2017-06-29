Watch: Lt. Gov. Northam and others discuss Senate health care...

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Senator Lynnwood Lewis and members of the community, met Thursday morning in Norfolk to discuss the U.S. Senate's health care proposal and its impact on Virginia families. The bill would repeal Obamacare's individual mandate, drastically cut back federal support of Medicaid, and eliminate Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.

