Washed Out Announces Mister Mellow Visual Album

Last month, Washed Out released " Get Lost ," Ernest Greene's first new song for the project since 2013's Paracosm , and shortly after put out a collage-filed video for it. It turns out that both the song and the video were precursors to a larger project: a new Washed Out visual album called Mister Mellow .

