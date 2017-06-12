Washed Out Announces Mister Mellow Visual Album
Last month, Washed Out released " Get Lost ," Ernest Greene's first new song for the project since 2013's Paracosm , and shortly after put out a collage-filed video for it. It turns out that both the song and the video were precursors to a larger project: a new Washed Out visual album called Mister Mellow .
