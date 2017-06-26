Walmart food truck to make its way th...

Walmart food truck to make its way through Hampton Roads giving out free treats

Walmart has announced that their food truck will be traveling around Hampton Roads between June 28 - July 2 giving away FREE food! Wednesday, June 28 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Park Crescent Apartments, 6450 Crescent Way, in Norfolk Friday, June 30 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Executive Suites Apartments, 2013 N Armistead Avenue, in Hampton Sunday, July 2 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Youth Football & Field Hockey Event- Beach Sportsplex, 2044 Landstowne Centre Way, in Virginia Beach

