Walmart food truck to make its way through Hampton Roads giving out free treats

Walmart has announced that their food truck will be traveling around Hampton Roads between June 28 - July 2 giving away FREE food! Wednesday, June 28 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Park Crescent Apartments, 6450 Crescent Way, in Norfolk Friday, June 30 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Executive Suites Apartments, 2013 N Armistead Avenue, in Hampton Sunday, July 2 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Youth Football & Field Hockey Event- Beach Sportsplex, 2044 Landstowne Centre Way, in Virginia Beach

