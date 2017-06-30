Virginia to place 12 new historical m...

Virginia to place 12 new historical markers

14 hrs ago

A plane crash in Virginia that killed 74 U.S. Army recruits in 1961 is among several topics that will be highlighted on new highway markers across the state. A marker in the Richmond-area will tell the story of the Imperial Airlines Flight 201/8 crash, which killed 74 Army recruits and three of five crew members on Nov. 8, 1961.

